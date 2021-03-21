Residents have say on Railroad Corner; engaging students, reflecting history among priorities

The City of Orangeburg collected suggestions for the future of Railroad Corner during two public forums held earlier this month.

Participants indicated the corner should be redeveloped in a way that encourages student engagement and reflects the history, culture and education of the area.

“I would like to see another movie theater there so that the college kids and people around Orangeburg could go to it,” Orangeburg resident Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto said.

“I would like to see a restaurant built there on the Railroad Corner too, so the kids on campus can come hang out after they had their dinner,” Rickenbacker Hutto said.

Railroad Corner, bounded by Russell, Treadwell and Boulevard streets, is a historic gateway into Orangeburg’s downtown district.

The University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative held two public forums, March 13 and 18, to get feedback and ideas from the community regarding the city’s Railroad Corner redevelopment project. Currently, the project is in the pre-development stage.

