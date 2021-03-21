 Skip to main content
Residents have say on Railroad Corner; engaging students, reflecting history among priorities
Residents have say on Railroad Corner; engaging students, reflecting history among priorities

Railroad Corner

The City of Orangeburg is gathering public input about the future of Railroad Corner.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The City of Orangeburg collected suggestions for the future of Railroad Corner during two public forums held earlier this month.

Participants indicated the corner should be redeveloped in a way that encourages student engagement and reflects the history, culture and education of the area.

“I would like to see another movie theater there so that the college kids and people around Orangeburg could go to it,” Orangeburg resident Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto said.

“I would like to see a restaurant built there on the Railroad Corner too, so the kids on campus can come hang out after they had their dinner,” Rickenbacker Hutto said.

Railroad Corner, bounded by Russell, Treadwell and Boulevard streets, is a historic gateway into Orangeburg’s downtown district.

The University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative held two public forums, March 13 and 18, to get feedback and ideas from the community regarding the city’s Railroad Corner redevelopment project. Currently, the project is in the pre-development stage.

The virtual forums included breakout discussion where citizens answered questions regarding the history of Railroad Corner, provided their thoughts on possible development challenges and discussed what activities they would like to see.

Many participants expressed the need for a museum to be located in the area. Some also said green space, restaurants and retail stores could be located in the area.

Preserving the existing buildings that housed the original establishments during the heyday of Railroad Corner was also a priority among participants.

Some participants were against any franchises opening businesses in the area.

Participants were also concerned about maintaining traffic and pedestrian safety during construction.

They also suggested including the local colleges and universities and the Orangeburg County School District in the discussion and allowing them to provide input.

DFI will continue to recieve input from the community. A public comment section is available on the City of Orangeburg’s website at www.orangeburg.sc.us/railroad-corner-comments.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

