Residents glad 2020 is gone ; brighter, safer year hoped for in 2021

“It has hindered me from seeing my family, going on vacation and also just enjoying life as a whole,” she said.

“It has even interfered with my job,” Carter continued, noting face-to-face instruction has been limited. “I think overall it has just been a year that I would not want to repeat.”

“I am looking forward to 2021 being a much better year and hopefully we can resume our normal activities, also go back into our classrooms and also being able to see our family as we have done prior to this pandemic,” Carter said.

Yvonne Southerland says 2020 led to a spiritual awakening for some.

"I think 2020 was a year that God has brought us to our knees," Southerland said. "We have to learn that it is not all about you, but it is about all of us and loving and helping each other."

"Hopefully, 2021 will be a brighter year, a safer year," she continued. "It is going to be a more trusting year, hopefully."

Jerry Holden said 2020 was “a pretty good year” for him personally, but he hates the suffering COVID-19 caused.

As 2021 begins, individuals are divided on the roll out of the new coronavirus vaccine.