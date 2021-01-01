Residents glad 2020 is gone ; brighter, safer year hoped for in 2021

T&D Region residents are happy to see the arrival of 2021.
Last year was “a challenge due to the coronavirus," Tabitha Summers said. "I work at a health care facility, so it has really been bad."
Summers said she is hopeful that 2021 will mean a change in the right direction.
"I hope all of this goes away and things get back to the norm," she said.
Bobby Bryant is happy to see 2020 behind us.
He wants “some normalcy back in my life.”
Government mandates and a lack of contact with family members made it a challenging year.
He knows of people who have gotten the virus. He also had a number of family members die in 2020, but not from the coronavirus.
Bryant said the entire ordeal has made him take better stock of life and has helped him have a new vision for 2021.
“It is making me more aware that it is time to get life back in order to get in shape, be healthy,” Bryant said. “That is one of the things: to get in better shape and not be in one of the categories of the ones that when you do get something that it will put you in a bad situation.”
Priscilla Carter, a special education teacher in Calhoun County School District, says 2020 has been a challenge.
“It has hindered me from seeing my family, going on vacation and also just enjoying life as a whole,” she said.
“It has even interfered with my job,” Carter continued, noting face-to-face instruction has been limited. “I think overall it has just been a year that I would not want to repeat.”
“I am looking forward to 2021 being a much better year and hopefully we can resume our normal activities, also go back into our classrooms and also being able to see our family as we have done prior to this pandemic,” Carter said.
Yvonne Southerland says 2020 led to a spiritual awakening for some.
"I think 2020 was a year that God has brought us to our knees," Southerland said. "We have to learn that it is not all about you, but it is about all of us and loving and helping each other."
"Hopefully, 2021 will be a brighter year, a safer year," she continued. "It is going to be a more trusting year, hopefully."
Jerry Holden said 2020 was “a pretty good year” for him personally, but he hates the suffering COVID-19 caused.
As 2021 begins, individuals are divided on the roll out of the new coronavirus vaccine.
“I have not really thought about it,” Summers said. “After seeing all these people who are getting it now and seeing how the outcome is, hopefully it will be good for everybody.”
Bryant is hopeful but wary.
“I don't want to be the one to take it until I make sure everything else is fine,” he said. “I am kind of hesitant on that part.”
Holden said he does not know much about the roll out of the vaccine and whether or not it is a good thing.
"I hope it works," he said.
Southerland said she is optimistic about the vaccine.
“Just like the flu is with us all these years, I think this is going to be with us all these years. But we will have something to fall back on with the vaccine if we would just take it,” she said. “I know a lot of people are not going to want to take it first off, but you have to do things for your livelihood and your health.”