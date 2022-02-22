Residential community planned for Holly Hill; company wants 162 acres rezoned

Another residential community is planned for the Holly Hill area.

The project is planned for about 162 acres on Old State Road, east of Holly Hill.

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous first reading approval Tuesday to Red Pill Partners LLC’s request to rezone the property from forest/agriculture to residential development.

The property is located near Monarch Road and Boyer Road.

Adjacent parcels are all zoned forest/agriculture, although the surrounding area is a mixture of residential, commercial, recreational and undeveloped property.

County planning officials say the proposed zoning change is in line with the county's and the town of Holly Hill's comprehensive zoning plans.

The county received three comments in opposition to the project and one in support of the project.

The project will include about 130 homes and there are hopes the development can be served by the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency when the town of Holly Hill taps into the system. The property will be served by the town's existing sewer.

The matter received unanimous approval from the Orangeburg County Planning Commission earlier in February.

Attempts to reach North Carolina-based Red Pill Partners for more details about their plans were unsuccessful.

It is the third residential development announced in the Holly Hill area since July 2021.

There are also plans to build between 50 and 100 detached single-family, single-story and two-story homes on Bunch Ford Road behind the Regional Medical Center’s primary care practice and across the street from Holly Hill Academy.

The other proposed development would cover 65 acres near Bunch Ford Road and Academy Lane.

