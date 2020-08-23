Researcher’s app helps forensic teams determine time of death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smartphone apps usually define success by the amount of people actively using them, but a new app created by a Clemson researcher must also gauge its success on dead bodies. Katherine Weisensee, the chair of Clemson’s sociology, anthropology and criminal justice department whose research has informed the app’s development, said a few million photos of roadkill won’t hurt either.

The app, dubbed geoFOR, allows coroners and forensic teams to enter observations when human remains are recovered and then upload photos along with accompanying information related to variables such as geography and crime scene data. The goal, Weisensee said, is to capture as much information on body decomposition as possible across a variety of geographic areas.

Ideally, after years of use, the app will have captured enough data on body decomposition from a large enough collection of locations globally to provide a near-instant estimate of time of death.

“People get the wrong idea of how professionals determine time of death from shows like ‘CSI,’” Weisensee said. “It’s actually extremely difficult, and it often comes down to the level of experience of a forensic investigator. The decomposition process is highly complex and influenced by a wide range of factors that depend on an individual and the environment in which they die.”