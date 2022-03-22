Republicans to challenge Bamberg County incumbents

Two Republicans have filed to challenge Bamberg County office holders.

Sharon Carter has filed to run against House District 90 Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg. Also, Teri Linder has filed for the Bamberg County Council District 3 seat held by Larry Haynes, a Democrat.

Also, in Calhoun County, incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat, has filed for the County Council District 5 seat.

Filing with local party officials closes at noon March 30.

As of late Tuesday, the following candidates had filed:

State and federal

• U.S. Congressional District 2 - Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican.

• U.S. Congressional District 6 – Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat; Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat; Michael Addison, a Democrat and Duke Buckner, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 90 - Incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, and Sharon Carter, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 91 – Incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.

• S.C. House District 93 – Incumbent Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

• S.C. House District 95 – Incumbent Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, filed for the newly redrawn district. It is currently represented by Rep. Jerry Govan, who is running for state Superintendent of Education.

Orangeburg County

• Probate Judge – Pandora Jones-Glover, a Democrat.

• Auditor - Incumbent Audrey Asbury, a Democrat.

• Treasurer - Incumbent Matt Stokes, a Democrat.

• County Council District 1 - Incumbent Johnnie Wright Sr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Deloris Frazier, a Democrat.

• County Council District 7 - Latisha Walker, a Democrat.

Bamberg County

• Auditor – Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner, a Democrat, and Gale H. Black, a Democrat.

• Treasurer – Incumbent Alice P. Johnson, a Democrat.

• County Council District 3 – Incumbent Larry Haynes, a Democrat, and Teri Linder, a Republican.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat.

Calhoun County

• County Council District 3 – Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette, both Republicans, filed for the seat currently held by John Nelson.

• County Council District 4 – Incumbent Cecil M. Thornton Jr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 5 – Incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat.

