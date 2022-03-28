 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Republicans file for Congress, S.C. House

Voting ballot box illustration

Two Republicans have filed to challenge two veteran Democratic lawmakers.

A. Sonia Morris has filed to run against Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn, a Democrat who has held his seat since 1993.

Also, Jeffrey Cila has filed to run for the S.C. House District 95 seat against Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter. The seat is currently held by Rep. Jerry Govan, who is running for state Superintendent of Education.

Cobb-Hunter has represented S.C. House District 66 since 1992, but the seat was recently redrawn to place it in fast-growing York County. She’s now a resident of the new District 95, and has filed for re-election.

Cila unsuccessfully challenged Cobb-Hunter when she was running for re-election in 2020.

Filing with local party officials closes at noon March 30.

As of late Monday, the following candidates have filed:

State and federal

• U.S. Congressional District 2 – Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, and Judd Larkins, a Democrat.

• U.S. Congressional District 6 – Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat; Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat; Michael Addison, a Democrat; Duke Buckner, a Republican, and A. Sonia Morris, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 90 - Incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, and Sharon Carter, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 91 – Incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.

• S.C. House District 93 – Incumbent Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

• S.C. House District 95 – Incumbent Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Jeffrey Cila, a Republican.

Orangeburg County

• Probate Judge – Pandora Jones-Glover, a Democrat.

• Auditor - Incumbent Audrey Asbury, a Democrat.

• Treasurer - Incumbent Matt Stokes, a Democrat.

• County Council District 1 - Incumbent Johnnie Wright Sr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Deloris Frazier, a Democrat.

• County Council District 7 - Latisha Walker, a Democrat.

Bamberg County

• Auditor – Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner, a Democrat, and Gale H. Black, a Democrat.

• Treasurer – Incumbent Alice P. Johnson, a Democrat.

• County Council District 2 - Incumbent Sharon Hammond, a Democrat.

• County Council District 3 – Incumbent Larry Haynes, a Democrat, and Teri Linder, a Republican.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat.

Calhoun County

• County Council District 3 – Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette, both Republicans, filed for the seat currently held by John Nelson.

• County Council District 4 – Incumbent Cecil M. Thornton Jr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 5 – Incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Tags

