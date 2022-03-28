Republicans file for Congress, S.C. House

Two Republicans have filed to challenge two veteran Democratic lawmakers.

A. Sonia Morris has filed to run against Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn, a Democrat who has held his seat since 1993.

Also, Jeffrey Cila has filed to run for the S.C. House District 95 seat against Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter. The seat is currently held by Rep. Jerry Govan, who is running for state Superintendent of Education.

Cobb-Hunter has represented S.C. House District 66 since 1992, but the seat was recently redrawn to place it in fast-growing York County. She’s now a resident of the new District 95, and has filed for re-election.

Cila unsuccessfully challenged Cobb-Hunter when she was running for re-election in 2020.

Filing with local party officials closes at noon March 30.

As of late Monday, the following candidates have filed:

State and federal

• U.S. Congressional District 2 – Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, and Judd Larkins, a Democrat.

• U.S. Congressional District 6 – Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat; Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat; Michael Addison, a Democrat; Duke Buckner, a Republican, and A. Sonia Morris, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 90 - Incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, and Sharon Carter, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 91 – Incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.

• S.C. House District 93 – Incumbent Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

• S.C. House District 95 – Incumbent Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Jeffrey Cila, a Republican.

Orangeburg County

• Probate Judge – Pandora Jones-Glover, a Democrat.

• Auditor - Incumbent Audrey Asbury, a Democrat.

• Treasurer - Incumbent Matt Stokes, a Democrat.

• County Council District 1 - Incumbent Johnnie Wright Sr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Deloris Frazier, a Democrat.

• County Council District 7 - Latisha Walker, a Democrat.

Bamberg County

• Auditor – Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner, a Democrat, and Gale H. Black, a Democrat.

• Treasurer – Incumbent Alice P. Johnson, a Democrat.

• County Council District 2 - Incumbent Sharon Hammond, a Democrat.

• County Council District 3 – Incumbent Larry Haynes, a Democrat, and Teri Linder, a Republican.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat.

Calhoun County

• County Council District 3 – Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette, both Republicans, filed for the seat currently held by John Nelson.

• County Council District 4 – Incumbent Cecil M. Thornton Jr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 5 – Incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat.

