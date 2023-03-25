The House’s version of the $14 billion state budget includes increased funding for higher education and promotes economic development opportunities, local lawmakers say. It also has pay raises for state employees.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, feels good about the budget, but believes more work remains.

“House Democrats held a press conference really just to talk about how our years of advocating for state employee pay raises paid off with the House budget. ... We wanted to just acknowledge that and thank the House leadership,” the Orangeburg Democrat said.

“House Speaker Murrell Smith, who last year was chair of Ways and Means, started taking state employee pay seriously, and I'm proud to say that our new Ways and Means Committee chair, Bruce Bannister, built on that foundation and just took it to another level,” she said.

The House recently approved its version of South Carolina’s budget. It’s now the Senate’s turn to develop its own version.

Cobb-Hunter said there is room to improvement.

“We left out our state retirees, who have suffered as well from not seeing their retirement pay increase. So I'm hopeful that we will come back and address pay raises for our state retirees, as well, but I feel good about what we did overall. Of course, I wish it could be more because we’ve still got too many state employees who are not making a livable wage. That's not right, and it's not fair,” she said.

The legislator continued, “I still want to do more for our state employees who make under $50,000. Seventy-five percent of state employees make under $50,000. I would much rather have put the raises at, say, those who make under $60,000, but you go with what you can get done. There was agreement that $83,000 would be the benchmark.

“We’ve still got to keep working at it because when you add inflation, the cost of living and all of that, while what we did was good, in some cases we will still have state employees who will still not be able to live the way they'd like to, and to do the things for their families that they'd like to.”

In the area of higher education, Cobb-Hunter said $80 million has been placed in the House budget for need-based grants and $20 million for tuition grants.

“I'm real proud of that. Our needs-based grant funding has quadrupled. ... The tuition grants go to private schools. So students, for example, who attend Claflin and Voorhees universities will be able to receive some of that tuition grant money,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter was also proud to say that the House budget includes funding for tuition freezes.

“We were able to freeze tuition again this year for students. That includes the technical schools. We put $69 million in recurring funds for that. That's the public four-year and two-year campuses. For the technical schools, we put in $15 million in recurring funds to freeze tuition.

“Again, that's double what we put in last year,” she said. Also, “because they are recurring funds, that means we provided the commitment to do that every year.”

The legislator said the higher education budget is “critically important” to Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

“While we were able to fund S.C. State, OCtech and Denmark Tech, the levels we funded them is not what I expect they will be by the time this process ends in May. Now that the budget is over in the Senate, I’m hopeful that the Senate members will be able to add to what the House has done when it comes to the higher ed budget, as well as state employees.

“It would be great if the Senate would add a percentage point for state employees, and as far as higher ed, of course, what we put in the budget for South Carolina State is not where they will end up," Cobb-Hunter said.

She said she is pleased with the progress of local institutions, particularly at S.C. State and Denmark Tech.

“I am very pleased at the continuing growth and support for S.C. State. Their increased funding started within the last two to three years. We incrementally increased funding for them. I think that we will have a very significant increase in this year's funding. That's going to be by bipartisan support,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She said increased funding from the Senate is needed to help bolster development at the local higher education institutions.

“For example, with South Carolina State, they have an over $200,000 million request. We need the Senate to do some heavy lifting with S.C. State and put some additional money in their budget. We need them to help with Denmark Tech by putting some additional money in their budget.

“While it doesn’t have the same capital needs as South Carolina State, Denmark Tech has been traditionally overlooked. They haven’t had a new building on that campus in ages. The president at Denmark Tech is doing an awesome job, and the student enrollment has increased,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“We need to encourage (increased student enrollment) by funding the Denmark Tech president’s request for a new academic building because Denmark Tech has a waiting list for nursing students. Their lineman program that they partnered with Santee Cooper on has taken off,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter continued “Just as I did with S.C. State four years ago, I’m a firm believer that when these institutions take a turn in the right direction, they deserve to be rewarded with as much funding as possible to help them meet their mission.

“I feel even more strongly about Denmark Tech because they were not in a good place. To see where they are now compared to where they were, and to hear the vision of the current administration on where they would like to be, that’s the kind of vision that I am happy to help.”

She said funding is also available in the House budget for the City of Orangeburg to meet its marketing and other needs.

“The City of Orangeburg will host the (Division I and II Coaches Pitch AA) Little League World Series in 2024. So funding will be available for them to help with the marketing and other expenses associated with bringing that tournament. We're all very proud it'll showcase Orangeburg,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“There are some other needs of the City of Orangeburg that I’m interested in trying to be of assistance with. If those needs are not taken care of on the Senate side, I intend to do so on the House side, but I’m hoping the Senate delegation will be able to help with some of that,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said she has also supported the location of Scout Motors Inc., a $2 billion electric truck and SUV manufacturing plant, just outside of Columbia.

“I supported that 100 percent because I am convinced that there is an opportunity for Orangeburg County to be able to attract suppliers. Just as we were able to do it with Boeing and BMW, I see the same opportunity with Scout,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said she has already spoken with Merle Johnson, executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, about those opportunities.

“I am very impressed with his vision and knowledge of this community’s needs, and I am just very excited about working with him to take Orangeburg County to the next level. I believe Mr. Johnson will do a tremendous job in identifying and recruiting suppliers for the Scout plant that’s coming,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter, whose district also includes portions of Dorchester County, continues to support the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency.

“My goal is to make sure that the folk on the eastern end of the county are able to hook into the water system. So, again, those kinds of things will come when the budget comes back over. Lake Marion is still a priority for me as it has been since its inception,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter sees opportunities in the former Regional Medical Center’s partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina. The former RMC is now MUSC Health Orangeburg.

“Now that the partnership with MUSC is finalized, I am really looking forward to some opportunities, especially in mental and behavioral health, to enhance the services that are available here in the area. A crisis stabilization unit is something I think that we desperately need, and I’m committed to figuring out how to get it done,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She is also committed to providing funding for Habitat for Humanity, a housing ministry which, along with the local Edisto Habitat for Humanity, provides affordable homes within their communities.

“Habitat does a great job, the one here in Orangeburg does a tremendous job. That is mirrored across the state. So I’m committed to some funding for Habitat for Humanity so that we can address these housing needs not just here in Orangeburg County, but across the state,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She continued “With the amount of money that the Biden administration was able to get approved through Congress, it is my intent that those federal dollars be used as much as possible to address chronic issues in marginalized communities like with water and sewer, housing and those kinds of things.”

Rep. Russell Ott

“Overall, I’m excited about it. I think it was a good budget ... a good starting place for the Senate. We’ll be excited to see what they ultimately send back to us,” Rep. Russell Ott said.

The St. Matthews Democrat said, “I think probably what I’m most happy with were the pay increases for our teachers and our state employees. They were significant. We had the largest pay increase for state employees in state history from what I’m told. So that’s a big deal.”

“There’s a breaking point of $83,000. So any state employee that’s making less than $83,000 a year will receive a $2,500 pay increase, a set number. If they’re above the $83,000 mark, then they’re going to receive a 3 percent increase,” he said.

“The higher up you go, you’re actually making more money, but lower-salaried employees are going to be making more percentage-wise than those with higher salaries. I understand the rationale, but I certainly would have preferred for us to focus more on our lower-paid employees and getting them more money than the folks making a lot,” he said.

“But the argument is everyone’s having to pay more for cost of living. Inflation is hitting everyone but, at the end of the day, I’m just really proud that we were able to get a significant pay increase for our state employees, and we also paid for the health insurance premium increase, as well. So they’re not going to have to pay any more money for their health care costs, which is a big deal. I was really proud of that,” Ott said.

The legislator said he is also happy about having increased teacher salaries.

“We increased the starting teacher salary by $2,500, up to $42,500. Every starting teacher in the state will be receiving $42,500. That is significant in trying to retain and recruit teachers, which we desperately need,” he said.

Ott said the state also invested heavily in infrastructure.

“We appropriated $200 million for an accelerated program for our bridge repair across the state to try to speed that up. So that was a big deal. We also did our tuition freeze on higher ed ... so that we would not have a tuition increase on our students this year. So we appropriated that money directly to the colleges and universities and technical schools so that tuition costs would not go up this year,” he said.

The House budget also forgives the remainder of a $6 million loan S.C. State had from the state, Ott said.

“Several years ago, the state essentially loaned South Carolina State University money to be able to deal with the problems that were associated at South Carolina State University. They had been doing a good job of getting that paid back. We’ve got a rise in enrollment. They are on much better standing than they have ever been. So we went ahead and forgave the balance of that loan,” Ott said.

He continued, “That’s going to be a big deal for them to be able to now use the money for other things. We’ve got to make sure that that campus is safe. So I’m hoping now they’ll be able to use that money for some other things that they need.”

The legislator said the incentive package that the state approved to lure Scout Motors Inc. to Blythewood was also worthwhile, particularly as it could benefit the local economy.

“It’s a huge deal. We seem to have been always doing these incentive packages for companies that have been locating like in Greenville or Charleston. So it’s long overdue that we have landed one of these very large companies in the Midlands area,” Ott said.

“Obviously, it’s going to be huge impact for Calhoun, Orangeburg and Lexington counties. We’re going to see that economic development spinoff from that company. So I’m excited to be able to bring high-paying jobs to the Midlands region of South Carolina,” he said.

Rep. Lonnie Hosey

Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell, said the House budget was well planned out.

“I think we had a good year with the budget. We did some preliminary work in Ways and Means and the other subcommittees around the chambers getting prepared so we wouldn’t have any controversy when opening up and listening to requests from citizens and also the legislators,” he said.

It was that planning that, “allowed people to get what they wanted to get and understand the limit,” he said.

“You just can’t get everything,” Hosey said. People were able to “list their priorities so that they could get those things that they thought were a great need in their district.”

The state employee pay raise was an item he was particularly proud of, but he said state retirees also need a raise.

“I do know that I’m a state retiree and a number of others who are state retirees would like to also be considered in raises because things go up. We’re sort of on fixed employment, fixed incomes. So I hope that in the next budget that we’ll be able to include retirees,” he said.

Hosey is also continuing work to see that the I-95 Corridor Authority Act becomes law.

The bill would establish a 15-member authority representing Orangeburg, Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

“We hope to resurrect that in the next couple of weeks. When we go back on Tuesday (March 28), that’s going to be my project effort, to try to get that moving again. That bill will help in a lot of ways those 15 counties that lie under the Corridor of Shame. So that’s going to be what I will try very hard to get done the rest of this session,” Hosey said.

Hosey, whose district contains a portion of Orangeburg County, said he is working to make sure local needs are met, too, though some projects have remained incomplete. A multipurpose recreation facility in Springfield is among them.

He said he is also working on addressing the financial woes of Norway.

“I did try, and I’m still working on it, the Norway situation, where the town is about to shut down because of a dire need for funds. So we’re working on that project because they’re somewhat in over their heads more than about $650,000. So we’re trying to work something through to help them survive. That’s one of my real issues, pet projects,” the legislator said.

Hosey said the town’s problems are not new.

“I think it is years and years of somewhat management that just caused them to get in a dire strait of not having funds to do what they needed to do to get their audit done for the state so that they can draw down state funds that’s available for them,” he said.

He continued, “So if they don’t do what they need to do, then the state will not provide any funds until they get audits done. That’s one of the major things that the now acting mayor, Mr. (Greg) Covington, is trying to do – get that audit done so that they can begin to draw money down from the state’s treasurer and also see what other funds can come in to help them get that water system (upgraded), because that is a biggie.”

“It’s an age-old thing that’s happened for several years now. It’s come to a point where you’ve got to do something about it. You can’t walk away from it. You can’t kick the can down the road any further,” Hosey said.

Ultimately, he hopes the Senate will not make too many changes to the House budget.

“I hope the Senate will take a look at what we’ve done and not make a whole lot of changes this time. I think we had concurred with them in conversing about how the budget should be, and that it would be not just total agreement, but … we need to work together,” Hosey said.