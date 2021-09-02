Representatives like McMaster’s I-26 plan; local senators want to learn more

Local House members agree with the governor’s plan to use federal coronavirus stimulus money to widen Interstate 26 from Columbia to Charleston.
Senators, however, are taking a more wait-and-see approach.
“Whether we use that money or other funds, I am not prepared to say until we can put all the spending opportunities before us and let us see what is being asked for,” said Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.
“This may be the appropriate source of money. I have not studied that. We will look into that and see if this is a good stream of funding for it,” he said. “I want to look at the numbers and what is the projected cost and what is available from the rescue fund.”
Gov. Henry McMaster announced his proposal during a Thursday press conference.
Under his plan, the state of South Carolina would use its American Rescue Plan Act funding to widen Interstate 26 to six lanes between Columbia and Charleston. The $360 million cost would come from the $453 million the state expects to receive to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic
Officials said the money would help expedite the widening project by at least six years.
State lawmakers have to approve the spending.
While Hutto is not necessarily committed to using the $360 million to fund the widening, he said the widening is definitely needed.
"There are times you feel like you are in a moving parking lot," Hutto said. “The idea that we can move more people is good for economic development and good for tourism.”
Hutto said widening the interstate would also help those who commute from Orangeburg to Charleston and Columbia.
“The extra lane will help if there is a disabled vehicle,” Hutto said. “I think the traffic counts are there to justify it.”
Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, said he also supports the widening of I-26, citing its importance for economic development. But he says there are other critical infrastructure needs.
He wants to make sure rural South Carolina gets a fair hearing in road infrastructure improvement projects.
One of the roads that needs to be improved is U.S. Highway 78, Stephens said.
“It has been put on the back burner for a number of years,” he said. “That project connects from Dorchester County to Aiken County. A lot of traffic runs on that highway.”
“Interstate 26 is certainly important, but projects like U.S. 78 are just as important as are other roads,” he continued.
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said he supports using the money for the I-26 widening, noting COVID impacted the state in many ways including economically.
“While you can't ignore the health side, you can't ignore the economic impact it had,” Govan said. “There is no question from an economic development standpoint that the widening of I-26 is important for the future of the state.”
“I think it is a win-win for counties like Orangeburg as the main artery runs through Orangeburg County from beginning to end,” Govan said. The interstate also connects to arteries like U.S. 301 and U.S. 601.
Govan believes the General Assembly would generally look favorably upon the governor's proposal.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said she’s very supportive of the governor’s request to use the money for Interstate 26.
“It is something I have been supporting since I have been a member of the JBRC (Joint Bond Review Committee) for years now,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter said she is thrilled the widening has been added to the list of DOT projects and priorities, saying it is crucial for economic development and safety. It’s critical to speed up the work, she said.
While some refer to the funding as COVID relief money, Cobb-Hunter said that is a misnomer.
“It is called the American Rescue Plan,” Cobb-Hunter said. “Our current administration has sent guidance down to the states and what (SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall) has presented falls within those guidelines.”
Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, called McMaster’s plan a good idea.
“I am glad to see, number one, that he accepted the money. It is always a good thing when we have federal money to draw down from and put to good use, whether it be for infrastructure or Medicaid,” Ott said.
“I certainly think widening I-26 from Columbia to Charleston is long overdue,” he said. “Anybody who lives in our area knows how important it is. It is dangerous the way it is right now.”
Ott said the widening will help commuter traffic as well as Port of Charleston traffic.
“It is a big deal all the way around,” he said.
The widening of I-26 will help make the region more attractive for economic development, Ott said.
“Businesses don't want to lose time to get their product to where they want to go,” Ott said. “When you have backup after backup after backup, it is a problem for them.”
Ott said that it seems there are traffic backups on I-26 daily, causing traffic to get off the interstate and use routes such as U.S. 21 and U.S. 176.
“It is pretty rough for those communities,” Ott said.
SCDOT previously determined the widening is a high priority project because of the state’s growth and increased traffic on I-26. In just the last decade, statewide traffic has increased by nearly 30%, with I-26 between Columbia and Charleston carrying more than 22 million vehicles per year.
The average daily traffic count on I-26 in Calhoun County was 50,940 vehicles a day in 2020, according to the SCDOT. The average daily traffic count on I-26 in Orangeburg County is 44,429 vehicles a day.
The funding proposal will be included in the governor’s final recommendations to the General Assembly on how ARPA funds should be invested in the state.