Representatives like McMaster’s I-26 plan; local senators want to learn more

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, called McMaster’s plan a good idea.

“I am glad to see, number one, that he accepted the money. It is always a good thing when we have federal money to draw down from and put to good use, whether it be for infrastructure or Medicaid,” Ott said.

“I certainly think widening I-26 from Columbia to Charleston is long overdue,” he said. “Anybody who lives in our area knows how important it is. It is dangerous the way it is right now.”

Ott said the widening will help commuter traffic as well as Port of Charleston traffic.

“It is a big deal all the way around,” he said.

The widening of I-26 will help make the region more attractive for economic development, Ott said.

“Businesses don't want to lose time to get their product to where they want to go,” Ott said. “When you have backup after backup after backup, it is a problem for them.”

Ott said that it seems there are traffic backups on I-26 daily, causing traffic to get off the interstate and use routes such as U.S. 21 and U.S. 176.

“It is pretty rough for those communities,” Ott said.