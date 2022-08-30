Reports detail heavy rain in Orangeburg; water recedes, roads back to normal

Heavy rain flooded roads throughout Orangeburg on Monday, but travel was back to normal on Tuesday.

The rain began shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday and continued in earnest for a good hour before tapering off as the afternoon and evening progressed.

Roads flooded throughout the region and some units at Malibu Apartments flooded. There were no other significant damage reports.

Some of the more significant rain totals included:

• 3.41 inches at a station on Mason Drive in Orangeburg

• 2.66 inches at station about three miles northwest of Orangeburg

• 2.58 inches at station about two miles west of Elloree

• 2.53 inches at station about five miles from Elloree

• 2.50 inches at station northwest of Orangeburg on Dove Point Drive

• 1.66 inches at station about seven miles southeast of Neeses

• 1.54 inches at station about two miles east of Santee

• 1.43 inches at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport

The rain caused the North Fork of the Edisto River to rise to about 7.9 feet Tuesday morning. That’s just below the flood stage of 8 feet. The river's level is forecast to gradually fall over the coming days.

The North Fork was the only river in The T&D Region near flood stage Tuesday.

The heavy rain was caused by a weak trough that became a weak low pressure system off the coast of Charleston, pushing moisture into the area. About 4 to 6 inches of rain were reported in the Charleston area.

Rain remains in the T&D Region forecast, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each of the next seven days for the Orangeburg area, including the Labor Day holiday.

Over the next two weeks, temperatures and rain for the area are expected to be above normal.

Looking out to the tropics, there is a disturbance in the central Atlantic that has about a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical system over the next couple of days and an 80 percent chance of forming in the next five days.

Early indications are the storm will eventually curve out to sea and miss South Carolina and the entire United States.