Report: Thief hid in Orangeburg Dollar General, stole after closing

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone entered the Russell Street Dollar General during regular business hours Tuesday, stayed inside the store after it closed and then stole over $1,000 worth of items, according to a police incident report.

A Dollar General employee arrived Wednesday morning and noticed the back door was open.

According to store footage, someone entered Dollar General before it closed and stayed in various locations until it closed.

Video shows the person grabbing a change of clothes, taking a black trash bag and placing items into the bag.

Items stolen include: 120 packs of Newport cigarettes, 75 packs of Swisher Sweet and Dutch Honey cigars and 100 Black and Mild cigarillos.

The stolen items are valued at $1,235.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man said someone vandalized and broke into his work truck at his Charleston Highway residence Tuesday night.

The windows and the headlights of the vehicle were damaged and about $1,000 was stolen from his wallet.

The man said the damage is estimated at $50,000. The truck belongs to LT Sprinkle Trucking.

In a separate incident, a Cordova man said two men in a shack in the woods are stealing his electricity.

The man said they had a power cord running to his outside power outlet.

Deputies tried unsuccessfully to make contact with the subjects.

