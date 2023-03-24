Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A Claflin University student reported that he was injured after catching a ride with a stranger on Tuesday evening, according to an incident report.

The student reported he caught a ride as he was walking back to campus from a Boulevard Street bank. The stranger agreed to drive the student to campus if he could help the stranger buy some food.

The student said the stranger drove his red Mustang in the opposite direction of the university.

He asked the stranger where he was going and the stranger didn’t answer him.

Eventually, the Mustang slowed down behind a Broughton Street business in front of a white/gray building.

The student said he jumped out of the Mustang and the car ran over his left foot.

The student didn’t report the incident until Thursday. He told officers he hadn’t sought medical attention for his foot, but planned to speak with a nurse that afternoon.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into vehicles was located in a motel room tub on Thursday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The first break-in took place around 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of A-Town Wings, located at 886 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The owner of a 2020 Nissan Kicks locked her car before going into the restaurant.

A moment later, someone entered the business and told her that a male threw a rock through her vehicle window, which activated the alarm.

The woman reported that her book bag containing an Android smartphone, bank cards and personal identification cards were stolen. The items are valued at $1,586.

Officers reviewed security footage from a nearby law office and it allegedly shows the crime taking place.

The second incident was reported at 4:41 p.m. in the parking lot of Orangeburg Veterinary Associates, located at 254 Meeting Street.

An employee reported seeing a male rummaging through the garbage can.

The employee reviewed surveillance video and discovered the same male allegedly entered a silver Chevrolet Silverado parked there.

The truck owner reported that her 9 mm Taurus handgun, extra magazine, a box of 9 mm bullets and a bag containing $10 was missing. The items are valued at $1,670.

Officers spoke with the suspected thief’s mother at a hotel room at the Palmetto Inn and Suites, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive.

Officers took the teen into custody after finding him in the bathtub.

He was transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2007 silver Ford F-150 four-door parked in a Bryan Drive yard in Orangeburg.

The theft occurred on Thursday. The truck is valued at $8,000.