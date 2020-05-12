Report: Shots fired at Orangeburg home

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman said shots were fired at her house on Green Street early Friday morning.
A bullet hit the home around 12:45 a.m., according to an ODPS incident report.
The woman said several individuals were in the residence at the time, but no one was injured.
Several shell casings were located on Green Street near Wade Court.
ODPS officers spoke to an individual seen by witnesses at the time the shots were fired.
The individual was seen throwing an unidentified object over a Malibu Drive apartment building but, when interviewed, the individual said he threw a bottle over the building, the report said.
The individual informed officers he heard the gunshots as well and ran into the apartments.
Officers later located a gun in the dumpster in the rear of the apartments on Malibu Drive.
The incident is under investigation.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man reported someone stole $2,600 worth of jewelry from him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The items stolen from his Kennedy Drive home include a 20-inch, 10-carat yellow gold Cuban link necklace; a pair of white stud earrings and a 10-carat gold Cuban bracelet.
In other reports:
• A green Chevy Apache 3100 was reported stolen Saturday evening from a Jamaal Lane residence in Bowman. The owner said he last saw the vehicle in January.
The vehicle is valued at $20,000.
• An Orangeburg man said his black 2009 Audi was stolen from the side of Rainfall Road on Saturday night.
The man said he left the vehicle running on the side of the road when he went to a party on Rainfall Road, noting “he always leaves his vehicle running when he goes to different places,” according to the report.
The man said when he left the party, the vehicle was gone.
The victim later found the vehicle wrecked near the Orangeburg Kia dealership at the intersection of Five Chop Road and Whittaker Parkway.
The value of the vehicle was $5,000.
• A Cordova woman reported her 2005 gray Mazda was stolen from her Hatchery Hill residence early Sunday morning.
The vehicle was later discovered after being in an accident.
The vehicle was valued at $3,000.
• A Cope man reported his 2001 Dodge Charger was damaged.
The man left the Charger on the side of Bamberg Road in Cope Saturday night when it stopped running.
The man discovered later all the windows of the vehicle were broken. The damage is estimated to be about $1,700.
• A 74-year old Neeses Highway man reported his red three-wheel bicycle was stolen sometime on May 5. The bicycle has a black basket on the back.
The bicycle was valued at $400.
