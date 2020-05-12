Report: Shots fired at Orangeburg home

The items stolen from his Kennedy Drive home include a 20-inch, 10-carat yellow gold Cuban link necklace; a pair of white stud earrings and a 10-carat gold Cuban bracelet.

In other reports:

• A green Chevy Apache 3100 was reported stolen Saturday evening from a Jamaal Lane residence in Bowman. The owner said he last saw the vehicle in January.

The vehicle is valued at $20,000.

• An Orangeburg man said his black 2009 Audi was stolen from the side of Rainfall Road on Saturday night.

The man said he left the vehicle running on the side of the road when he went to a party on Rainfall Road, noting “he always leaves his vehicle running when he goes to different places,” according to the report.

The man said when he left the party, the vehicle was gone.

The victim later found the vehicle wrecked near the Orangeburg Kia dealership at the intersection of Five Chop Road and Whittaker Parkway.

The value of the vehicle was $5,000.

• A Cordova woman reported her 2005 gray Mazda was stolen from her Hatchery Hill residence early Sunday morning.