Report: Orangeburg child burned in cooking accident

A Clay Street home caught fire Tuesday afternoon as a child was trying to cook, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire report.

The child is undergoing treatment for burns.

The fire started on the surface of the stove with grease and then spread to nearby kitchen furnishings, the report states.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen and living area of the home.

After extinguishing the fire, crews removed furniture and burned objects from the home.

Firefighters also reached out to the American Red Cross and connected them with the homeowner.

About 25 to 49 percent of the single-story, 1,100-square-foot home suffered significant damage, the report said.

The cause of the fire was unintentional, the report said.

