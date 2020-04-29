Report: Man says he wasn’t running naked in Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man was spotted running down Five Chop Road wearing nothing but a royal blue sweater cap, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A caller reported at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday that the man was running down the road near the Budget Motel.

Several deputies patrolled the area and were informed by Budget Motel management that the man had a room at the motel, the report states.

Deputies made contact with the man at the motel.

The man was fully clothed and wearing a blue stocking cap.

The man denied he was running around naked but did inform deputies that he was on medication but had not taken it in the past two months, the report said.

He requested medical attention and was transported to the Regional Medical Center.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg man reported his 2005 burgundy Dodge 1500 was stolen from his Kennerly Road residence Wednesday morning.