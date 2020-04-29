Report: Man says he wasn’t running naked in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A man was spotted running down Five Chop Road wearing nothing but a royal blue sweater cap, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A caller reported at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday that the man was running down the road near the Budget Motel.
Several deputies patrolled the area and were informed by Budget Motel management that the man had a room at the motel, the report states.
Deputies made contact with the man at the motel.
The man was fully clothed and wearing a blue stocking cap.
The man denied he was running around naked but did inform deputies that he was on medication but had not taken it in the past two months, the report said.
He requested medical attention and was transported to the Regional Medical Center.
In other reports:
• An Orangeburg man reported his 2005 burgundy Dodge 1500 was stolen from his Kennerly Road residence Wednesday morning.
The man said he left the car running in his yard to warm it up before leaving to work, but heard the vehicle leave his residence while he was still in the house getting ready, according to the report.
The vehicle is valued at about $5,000.
• A Bowman woman reported her 2010 Chevrolet Acadia was vandalized Tuesday night while parked at her Project Road residence.
The passenger front window of her vehicle was shattered.
The woman said it did not appear anything was stolen from her car.
The damage to the car is estimated to be about $1,000.
