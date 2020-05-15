You are the owner of this article.
Report: Cordova teen died in crash
Report: Cordova teen died in crash

Blue lights

A Cordova teen died in a vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Tremaine Stephens Jr., 17, of 103 Black Cherry Drive, died at approximately 10:55 p.m. on I-26 near Highway 78, according to Charleston-based WCSC.

Five other passengers in the vehicle were injured, according to the report.

WCSC quoted Charleston County deputies as saying the crash happened after the vehicle fled from the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The vehicle took the Highway 78 exit but left the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a light pole, the report said. Authorities have not said who was driving or what prompted the pursuit.

