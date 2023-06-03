A new lake real estate report from the country’s largest lake-focused brokerage shows South Carolina’s total lake market comes in at $1.2 billion.

“The new Lake Real Estate Market Report from Lake Homes Realty shows Lake Marion’s total market to be $76.5 million and Lake Moultrie’s total market to be $22.3 million,” said Ronni Drake, a new agent with Lake Homes Realty who focuses on Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie in South Carolina. Lake Homes Realty operates in 34 states across the country.

“The new quarterly lake real estate report from Lakehomes.com shows Lake Marion to be the fifth largest market in the state of South Carolina,” Drake said. “The specialized website just showcases properties that are lakefront, have a lake view or lake access so we can help clients from across the country search for dream lake properties.”

As of May 22, Lake Marion has 286 lake area properties listed, ranging from a $7,000 lot to a $1.12 million lake home. “Eight of the properties were listed for over $1 million,” Drake said.

The average home price for listings around Lake Marion is $342,580, according to the Lake Market Real Estate Report. The average lot price is $172,083 for the 128 lake area lots currently listed.

“Lake Marion, also referred to as South Carolina’s inland sea, covers 110,000 acres offering lots of recreational opportunities,” Drake said. “Lake Marion is popular for fishing, and it is most known for its big fish. The state record of a 16.2 largemouth bass was set at Lake Marion, so anglers will love fishing on Lake Marion.”

Among the hundreds of people searching the lake homes and lots on Lake Marion in March 2023, the top Metro area looking on LakeHomes.com was Atlanta, followed by Greenville and Charlotte, North Carolina, Drake said.

“The national reach offered by LakeHomes.com works really well with my local expertise along Lake Marion, Lake Moultrie, and the surrounding areas,” Drake said. One in 37 American adults look at LakeHomes.com each year.

“We believe our agents’ intimate knowledge about their lake real estate markets, nuances of the lakes themselves, and their involvement in local lake life is paramount to our continued growth,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO and chief economic analyst for Lake Homes.

