Repairs underway at Wilkinson Hall

South Carolina State University is continuing its work to repair and stabilize Wilkinson Hall.

Construction crews used cherry picker hoists this week to haul materials and complete work on Wilkinson’s upper floors and roof. The effort includes:

• Masonry repairs and repointing

• Concrete/precast concrete repairs and modifications

• Complete sealant replacement

• Select waterproofing

• Repairs/modifications to the built-in gutter system on the steep sloped roof system

Constructed in 1938, Wilkinson is an S.C. State landmark and is part of the South Carolina State College Historic District.

The national historic district encompasses 10 contributing buildings built between 1917 and 1950, as well as one contributing site and one contributing object. The district was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

The 16,000-square-foot building is amid the first phase of renovation and stabilization. The phase is supported in part by a pair of grants totaling $550,000 from the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program, which is funded by the National Park Service.

