Congressman Joe Wilson, who represents the 2nd District, announced that he received the following assignments for the 118th Congress:

• House Foreign Affairs Committee – Chair: Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Subcommittee; Member: Subcommittee on Europe

• House Armed Services Committee – Member: Subcommittee on Readiness; Member: Subcommittee on Strategic Forces

• House Committee on Education and the Workforce – Member: Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions

He’s also chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, also known as the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Wilson is also chairman of the Republican Study Committee’s National Security and Foreign Affairs Task Force.

“This Congress, I am grateful to continue working to protect United States national security from both a defense and foreign policy perspective, and enhance educational opportunities, while serving on the House Foreign Affairs, House Armed Services, and Education and the Workforce Committees. Working with my committee colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, I look forward to safeguarding our nation’s most critical priorities both at home and abroad,” Wilson said.