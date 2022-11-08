Rep. Cobb-Hunter re-elected

South Carolina’s longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, Orangeburg Democrat Gilda Cobb-Hunter, won re-election on Tuesday.

Running in the newly drawn District 95 that includes portions of the City of Orangeburg, Orangeburg County and Dorchester County, Cobb-Hunter received 8,029 votes to 5,542 for Republican challenger Jeffrey Cila of Santee.

Cobb-Hunter will be entering her 32nd year in the General Assembly. She is the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee and a former House minority leader.