Rep. Bamberg faces challenge

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, is being challenged by Republican Glenn Posey for the S.C. House District 90 seat in the Nov. 3 election.

House District 90 serves Bamberg, Barnwell and Colleton counties.

Bamberg defeated challenger Evert Comer with 81.34% of the vote in the June Democratic primary.

Bamberg, 33, was first elected to the House District 90 seat in 2014.

He is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

“We hear approximately 45 to 50% of the bills that are filed. I'm one of the most vocal Democrats in the Statehouse as far as taking up battles. I'm a big advocate for rural South Carolina. It doesn't matter, Republican or Democrat, when you're in rural South Carolina, we all have the same issues,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg said his other appointments in the House also give him a chance to benefit his area.