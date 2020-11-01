Rep. Bamberg faces challenge

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, is being challenged by Republican Glenn Posey for the S.C. House District 90 seat in the Nov. 3 election.
House District 90 serves Bamberg, Barnwell and Colleton counties.
Bamberg defeated challenger Evert Comer with 81.34% of the vote in the June Democratic primary.
Bamberg, 33, was first elected to the House District 90 seat in 2014.
He is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
“We hear approximately 45 to 50% of the bills that are filed. I'm one of the most vocal Democrats in the Statehouse as far as taking up battles. I'm a big advocate for rural South Carolina. It doesn't matter, Republican or Democrat, when you're in rural South Carolina, we all have the same issues,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg said his other appointments in the House also give him a chance to benefit his area.
“For example, even during COVID, I got put on the business liability committee to study and come up with a plan. For me, my focus was small businesses, the mom-and-pop shops, the ones that are run by everyday people where we live. How do we look out for them so that they can open up and, as safe as they try to be, make sure that their businesses don't go under because of COVID?” he said.
Bringing jobs back to the area, particularly with the closure of companies in Bamberg County, will be a key focus for Bamberg.
“Some of that is tied to national-level events. For example, tariffs and things like that are outside of our control locally, but we've got to keep working on that. A big part of that in 2020 and beyond is technological infrastructure,” he said.
Bamberg filed a bill to give local governments the ability to create their own internet service providers and “get out of the chains of bondage of big telecom companies who give us a lot of lip service.”
“We need internet everywhere," he said.
Bamberg, who is also an attorney, is a 2005 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2009. He went on to earn his law degree from the university in December of 2011.
Posey, Bamberg’s Republican challenger, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
