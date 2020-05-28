Reopening ups the need for blood

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED Cross.

The Red Cross' plea follows The Regional Medical Center's Blood Assurance Program's call for blood donations issued earlier this month. RMC welcomes donors giving more of the gift of life.

Dr. John Fant, who is medical director of the RMC laboratory, said it’s getting more difficult to draw donors.

"Any time that people don't want to come out in the public, or out to the hospital, yes, we have trouble getting blood," Fant said.

"People sometimes are under the impression that they can catch the coronavirus giving blood, which is highly unlikely. Then we can't go to the places we normally go to draw the donors because a lot of these places are closed now. So we're drawing less and having to buy more blood," Fant said.