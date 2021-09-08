Rental assistance offered at free legal clinic

A free rental assistance clinic will offer legal help to struggling tenants.

Apply in person Friday, Sept. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 500 Fletcher St., Orangeburg.

Or call 803-533-0116, Ext. 4623 or 4618 to make an appointment.

Tenants should bring a valid ID; some record to show lease, lease arrangements or payments to a landlord; proof of income (pay stub, tax documents, etc.). In some cases, you can “self-certify” proof of income.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0