Renowned watercolor artist prints to benefit OCFAC

The late Mildred Sands Kratz has been described as a “renowned watercolor artist of the Great American Realist Tradition.” Considered primarily self-taught, Kratz did study abroad in Greece and Portugal with the artist Paul C. Burns, where she was deeply influenced by ancient Mediterranean architecture. Despite limited formal training, Kratz was the recipient of over 100 national and international honors, and one of her paintings, "Silent Cloisters," hangs in the West Wing of the White House.

“I paint only what appeals to me and strive only to please myself," Mildred Sands Kratz said. "If by chance I reach an audience who sees what I have seen and feels what I have felt about a particular subject, then I have established a rapport with my viewer.”

What Kratz saw and felt during her lifetime, and the subjects that inspire her art, will be on view and for sale in limited print editions at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center because of the generosity of musician and piano instructor Yvonne Alling, who teaches there.

Alling’s mother, who was a friend of the artist, acquired well over a hundred of Kratz’s prints of varying limited editions, some framed, all on sale for the first time.

“Both my mother and I loved her work and while we’ve valued this sizeable collection, it occurred to me to offer them to benefit the arts center.”

Half of the proceeds will go to the arts center, with Alling using the remainder to assist with her mother’s care.

“This is such an amazing and generous opportunity for us. These are exquisite prints by a renowned artist, who has a painting in the White House,” said Vivian Glover, the arts center’s director of community arts and development. “I think area residents will really enjoy browsing through so many of the landscapes that inspired Kratz and perhaps finding a print or two they fall in love with.”

This is a first-time sale for these Kratz’s prints, all of which have been inventoried. They are either framed or in their original wrappings. The arts center hopes all from this collection will sell during the three weeks they are on show.

“The small prints are only five dollars, and the much larger framed ones will be priced at 90 dollars. It’s our goal to sell most, if not all the prints,” said Glover.

When Kratz passed away in 2013, tributes included pronouncing her "one of our country's foremost exponents of watercolor technique." It was also noted that she was the “recipient of five gold medals in national competitions for her watercolor paintings, including the prestigious Senatorial Citation for ‘Outstanding Achievement in the World of Art.’”

Her works, it was cited, are “included in private collections worldwide as well as being displayed at Gallery Madison 90 in New York, Gallery Piccolo Mondo in Palm Beach, the Hill School in Pottstown, Ursinus College and the National Museum of Art in Washington, DC.” Kratz’s paintings have also been exhibited in traveling shows of the American Watercolor Society, Watercolor USA, the Butler Institute and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art.

Though influenced by her time studying abroad, and the more than 20 trips to various parts of the world, Kratz’s themes were always taken from her first home and early life in eastern Pennsylvania and from the southeast coast.

“As with any gifted artist who connected with her subject, Mildred Kratz’s theme are universal and her approach through realism are very relatable,” noted Glover. “The arts center is very pleased to introduce her and show images of her works to new audiences.”

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg, will hold a reception, free and open to the public, on Monday, May 16, at 11 a.m. in the Lusty Gallery to introduce these prints. For the occasion, two local caterers are showing off their creative talents: Coffee roasted and brewed by Elizabeth Wellington and desserts offered by Keisha Esprit. For additional information or details of the print sale, contact the arts center at 803-536-4074.

