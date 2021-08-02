Renovations underway at Russell Street building; owner: Downtown Orangeburg has potential

So far the roof has been repaired and new windows added upstairs.

The entranceway into the upstairs will be remodeled with new railings and an awning added.

“It will be decorative and add some aesthetic value to the property,” Bachman said.

Bachman said by the looks of the building, it was constructed at least in the early 1930s or perhaps earlier.

He said the building, “was in a really bad state of decay.”

“We had a significant termite infestation. We had a lot of infiltration with rainwater and moisture,” he said.

Bachman said, “I really wanted to invest in this business so that it would last another 100 years.”

“It is important not just to have rental space to flip property,” he said.

Bachman, who owns several properties in the downtown area, says he sees possibilities downtown.

“I think there is a lot of potential in a lot of properties here on Russell Street. I have a lot of hope that we could make this into something to bring this side of town back to life,” he said.

Norway-based Brunson Roofing and Remodeling is handling the remodeling work.

