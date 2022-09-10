Remembering the Battle of Eutaw Springs

Events commemorating the 241st anniversary of one of the Revolutionary War’s bloodiest battles were held Sept. 2 and 3 in Eutawville.

Attendees toured the battle site, heard a presentation on the Southern campaigns of the American Revolution, took part in a patriotic program at the Historic Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville, and witnessed a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eutaw Springs Battlefield park, located at 12933 Old Number Six Highway, about two miles east of Eutawville.

About the battle

The Battle of Eutaw Springs took place east of Eutawville on Sept. 8, 1781. During the battle, 579 Americans and 882 British and loyalists were killed, wounded, or captured.

Experts say the battle caused the British battle strategy to unravel.

The Battle of Eutaw Springs raged for nearly four hours on Sept. 8, 1781.

At the freshwater spring of Eutaw Creek, British Col. Alexander Stewart began to set up approximately 2,000 soldiers.

He met his match there with Gen. Nathaniel Greene, the southern commander of the Continental Army, who was guiding a force of 2,400 Patriots to halt the British invasion.

The battle covered about 170 acres and firsthand accounts report that soldiers waded in puddles of blood on the battlefield while dead men stood impaled on each other’s bayonets. Mass graves became burial sites.

The British effort to gain control of South Carolina’s interior areas ended at the Battle of Eutaw Springs.

Another significant aspect of the Battle of Eutaw Springs is that so many heroes of the American Revolution fought in it, including Marion, William Washington, Andrew Pickens, Lighthorse Harry Lee and Wade Hampton.

The battle also resulted in the death of British Maj. John Marjoribanks, who is buried at the site.

Since June 26, 1936, visitors have been able to visit nearly three acres of the original battlefield site. That’s when the United States Congress established the park as a memorial site.