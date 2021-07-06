Remembering Les Evans: Legendary coach's 1 year at O-W is not forgotten

Both Montgomery, whose strong leg earned him a spot in the Shrine Bowl as a place-kicker, and Reed, went on to stellar college careers at South Carolina State and Presbyterian College, respectively. Reed also shored up the O-W defense at linebacker, along with Prep All-American Harry Clay Darby and Thad Jordan on the defensive line with Graves and Michael Journey at defensive back.

Making up Evans' staff were Brunson (defensive back), Stan Godfrey (offensive line), David Bundrick (linebacker/defensive coordinator), Bryan Burns (wide receivers) and Athaniel Badger (varsity special teams/junior varsity coach). Despite he and Bundrick being the newcomers in the group, Evans said he was very much "at ease" in the Orangeburg community and was able to pass down the same comfort level to his staff and players.

"We (the coaching staff) especially used to get upset about a lot of things at times, but Les was very calm," Brunson remembered. "(He was) a man who when you needed to, he could be as stern as any coach I've been around. But he wasn't one of those coaches who did a lot of yelling and screaming. He just coached. He coached his coaches and did what he needed was necessary.

"His demeanor was the kind that brought everybody together and everybody was willing to work hard for him. Les had the kind of way of getting the coaches and players to work hard for him."