Religious themes explored in Team Staley’s artwork; ‘A Family Affair’ opens Oct. 6

The “Creation of the Cosmos,” mixed media and one of a series of seven, conveys the emergence of a formed sphere, as creation, through the use of colors representing brilliance and energy.

Cosmic and evolving away from the multicolored amorphous elements, the round planet, emerging, is behind dripping strands of black matter. These symbolic strands in front of the planet’s surface unsettle at the same time as the penetrating, colored patterns in the evolving sphere define the work’s complexity.

Asked collectively if they critique one another’s work and if so, how, Alvin Staley replied, “We use objective criticism to view each other’s work. That is to say, we examine the structural elements based upon sound design principles. We also critique works based upon whether the manipulation of the elements and principles are communicating the desired message.”

And that’s as far as it goes, according to Staley.

“We try to stay clear of subjective viewpoints, and simply examine the works on the basis of artistic and aesthetic merit,” he said.