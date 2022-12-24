REGIONAL REPORT: Pelion Soils Team places 1st; Bamberg County honors employees

Pelion Soils Team places 1st

COLUMBIA -- The Pelion High School FFA Soils Team took first place honors at the state competition held at the Sandhill Research and Education Center near Columbia.

The team is composed of Rylan Barnhill, Anabelle Creech, Korbin Menie, Reed Hutto and Hannah Lucas. Rylan Barnhill was the high individual scorer in the overall competition and Anabelle Creech was the second high individual scorer. Seventeen FFA teams competed in the state finals.

The team, along with their coach Austin Cathcart, Agri-Science teacher at Pelion High School, was awarded a trip to compete in the National Land and Range Judging Finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in May 2023. The trip will be co-sponsored by the SC FFA Foundation.

Cathcart said one of the reasons the Pelion team was so successful is because of the overwhelming community support provided by local farmers. The team practiced on five local farms prior to the contest, he added.

The National Land and Range Judging Finals is the largest annual competition for high school students in the country.

Bamberg County employees recognized

BAMBERG -- On Dec. 7, Bamberg County Council gathered at Copper Oak Plantation for the annual Christmas luncheon and to recognize county employees for their years of service.

County Administrator Joey Preston presided over the ceremony, which began with greetings from Chairman Spencer Donaldson and the invocation from the Rev. Evert Comer Jr.

After the employees were honored, remarks were given by Clerk to Council Rose Sheppard, Human Resource Director Ruthie Brown, in addition to past council Chairmen the Rev. Isaiah Odom and Joseph Guess. Then a delicious lunch was served.

The following employees were recognized:

Joey R. Preston (Administrator, 10 years)

April Campbell (Assessor’s Office, 15 years)

Jessica Ellis (Dispatch, 3 years)

John E. Matthews (Dispatch, 3 years)

Ashia B. Bryant (Dispatch, 20 years)

Jordan O. Lyons (Delinquent Tax, 5 years)

Sidney Risher (LAD Site Operator, 15 years)

Greg Kearse (LAD Site Operator, 15 years)

Tom R. Crosby (LAD Site Operator, 3 years)

Tommy Bryant (LAD Site Operator, 3 years)

Donald C. Kirby (Right of Way Clerk, 5 years)

Ricky C. Nimmons (Maintenance Manager, 15 years)

Rosa R. Verner (County Auditor, 3 years)

Brittany K. Thomas (Deputy Auditor, 3 years)

Candace B. Fralix (Deputy Treasurer, 10 years)

Susie S. Sunday (Tax Clerk II, 5 years)

Joseph L. Stanfield (Deputy Sheriff, 3 years)

Alonzo Jenkins (Deputy Sheriff, 15 years)

Melissa C. Cook (Victim Advocate, 20 years)

Roy C. Brooks (Detention Center, 10 years)

Frances M. Milhouse (Detention Center, 10 years)

Keshelle E. Deloach (Detention Center, 5 years)

County Administrator Joey Preston was moved by his award and expressed his sincere gratitude for being recognized in this way.

“We are so appreciative of our county employees and their dedication to the betterment of Bamberg County,” Preston said. “Those of us who work in public service don’t do it for recognition, but it is always gratifying to feel appreciated.”

24 Hour Pickleball coming to Lexington

COLUMBIA – 24 Hour Pickleball has announced the purchase of its first land site located at 4590 Augusta Road in Lexington.

The site will be home to the largest indoor facility in the state that is dedicated to pickleball.

This inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club will consist of 12 pickleball courts, eight indoor and four outdoor. The indoor courts will be inside a bubble dome air structure, allowing the facility to remain open in any weather and during any time of the year. In addition, the club will have an outdoor social space for events with room for multiple food trucks for weekends and special events.

“We are very excited to break ground on our first site, right here in the Midlands of South Carolina” says 24 Hour Pickleball Project Manager Mitch Craps. “Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country right now. Our club will give members of our community the chance to learn, play, and compete in a climate controlled, state-of-the-art facility.”

24 Hour Pickleball will be a members-only club and will host tournaments and league play throughout the year. The club will also have certified coaches available for training and learning the sport at all levels of play. Visit the website at www.24hourpickleball.com to apply to be a coach.

Construction on the Lexington site will begin mid-December with plans to open its doors in June of 2023. Live updates can be found on the club website at www.24hourpickleball.com or on the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

More sites throughout South Carolina and the Southeast are already in the works and will be announced.

24 Hour Pickleball is a pickleball training club for learning, playing and competing at all skill levels. Its mission is to provide coaches with the flexibility and opportunity to set their own schedule and to provide players the opportunity to learn the game of pickleball when it is most convenient for them.