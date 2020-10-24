REGIONAL REPORT: Orangeburg native opens insurance agency

Orangeburg native opens insurance agency
Brightway Insurance announced that Brandon Jamison Sr. has opened Brightway, The Brandon Jamison Agency.
While Jamison currently is operating the agency from his home in Orangeburg, he will open an office location in nearby Columbia in the coming months. The location will be announced once operational.
“I love the choice in products and insurance brands I’m able to offer to my community as a Brightway agency owner,” said Jamison, who brings three years of insurance industry experience to the agency. “Brightway’s support allows me to focus on the needs of every customer and provide expert counsel so they can rest assured their homes, vehicles and financial futures are protected.”
An Orangeburg native, Jamison graduated from Brightway’s Independent Agent program and has been with the company for the past 18 months. Prior to joining Brightway, he was a district manager for one of the largest non-standard insurance agencies in the U.S.
A 1997 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg, Jamison joined the U.S. Marine Corps right after high school and became a recruiter trainer. He served honorably in the Marine Corps for seven years and later went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jamison is a minister and attends Faith Ministry in Denmark.
Tri-County Chamber promoting apprenticeships
The Tri-County Regional Chamber is partnering with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Apprenticeship Carolina to bring registered apprenticeship opportunities to area business and industry.
As organizations grapple with safely and effectively returning employees to work while keeping an eye forward for post-pandemic recovery, building and maintaining an effective talent pool is more important than ever.
A Nov. 5 webinar will highlight how registered apprenticeship programs can be a valuable workforce development tool for area companies. In addition, several funding opportunities that can be used to offset training costs will be discussed.
The webinar will be via Zoom at noon Nov. 5.
For more information, contact Saundra C. Price, executive director, Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, 225 N. Parler Avenue, St George, SC 29477. 843-563-8187.
Delta Dental launches Virtual Land of Smiles
Delta Dental of South Carolina’s Land of Smiles program, known for visiting dozens of elementary schools throughout South Carolina each year to teach grade-school children good dental health habits, has launched a new virtual experience in response to the continuing impact of COVID-19.
The age-appropriate online program features a 30-minute video with brand-new Land of Smiles superhero characters, which can be used for students in the classroom and for those involved in partial or full-time virtual learning. More than 60 South Carolina schools – including Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg – have already signed up to take advantage of this free virtual program. Delta Dental of South Carolina is continuing to take bookings for its program and encourages schools throughout the state to sign up to access it.
The virtual Land of Smiles experience follows dynamic superhero Captain Super Grin as he defeats his nemesis, Caz Cavity, with a little help from his sidekicks, Terri Tooth Fairy and Toothpick. Throughout the adventure, students learn the importance of brushing teeth twice a day, flossing, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly.
Delta Dental of South Carolina offers free “smile bags” to schools for students who participate in the program. Each bag includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to help students practice the good oral health habits that they learn. Each school is responsible for distributing the bags to participating students who attend school in person or virtually.
“When COVID hit, our team, like the rest of the nation, wasn’t sure what the 2020-2021 school year would look like, so we went to work to develop our virtual Land of Smiles program,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of South Carolina. “The new characters are a lot of fun and do a fantastic job of encouraging young students to take great care of their growing smiles. We’re pleased that the program has already received rave reviews from students and teachers alike.”
