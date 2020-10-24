REGIONAL REPORT: Orangeburg native opens insurance agency

The age-appropriate online program features a 30-minute video with brand-new Land of Smiles superhero characters, which can be used for students in the classroom and for those involved in partial or full-time virtual learning. More than 60 South Carolina schools – including Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg – have already signed up to take advantage of this free virtual program. Delta Dental of South Carolina is continuing to take bookings for its program and encourages schools throughout the state to sign up to access it.

The virtual Land of Smiles experience follows dynamic superhero Captain Super Grin as he defeats his nemesis, Caz Cavity, with a little help from his sidekicks, Terri Tooth Fairy and Toothpick. Throughout the adventure, students learn the importance of brushing teeth twice a day, flossing, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly.

Delta Dental of South Carolina offers free “smile bags” to schools for students who participate in the program. Each bag includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to help students practice the good oral health habits that they learn. Each school is responsible for distributing the bags to participating students who attend school in person or virtually.

“When COVID hit, our team, like the rest of the nation, wasn’t sure what the 2020-2021 school year would look like, so we went to work to develop our virtual Land of Smiles program,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of South Carolina. “The new characters are a lot of fun and do a fantastic job of encouraging young students to take great care of their growing smiles. We’re pleased that the program has already received rave reviews from students and teachers alike.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0