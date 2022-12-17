REGIONAL REPORT: Law firm ranked among best; SRNL, SCSU create joint faculty position

Law firm ranked among best

COLUMBIA -- Columbia Attorney’s I.S. Leevy Johnson, Luther Battiste and George Johnson of Johnson, Toal & Battiste PA were selected for inclusion in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in America 2023.

Johnson, Toal and Battiste, PA earned the following rankings:

Criminal Defense: General Practice

Personal Injury Litigation: Plaintiffs

Workers Compensation Law: Claimants

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.

Johnson, Toal & Battiste was chartered in 1975 by the trio of I.S. Leevy Johnson, William T. Toal and Luther J. Battiste, III. The practice is a full-service law firm with offices in Columbia and Orangeburg.

SRNL, SCSU create joint faculty position

AIKEN – Savannah River National Laboratory and South Carolina State University appointed Venetia Lyles, Ph.D., to a joint faculty position, the first for SRNL with a historically Black college or university.

As the current director of the Savannah River Environmental Sciences Field Station and assistant professor at SCSU, Lyles has worked with the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program that SRNL manages. The EM MSIPP funds the SRESFS program, an educational opportunity for students to learn about the science and technology relevant to the DOE EM mission.

The SRESFS offers a variety of environmental sciences courses in its base program and provides students the opportunity to participate in ongoing research projects affiliated with member institutions, the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, and SRNL. It also offers courses and programs in engineering and cybersecurity. The SRESFS is the only HBCU undergraduate environmental science field station in the nation.

“Dr. Lyles’ joint appointment will continue to build upon the SRESFS program while also fostering more academic and research collaborations between SCSU and SRNL in efforts to expand SCSU’s research capacity,” said SRNL Deputy Lab Director, Science and Technology, Sue Clark, Ph.D. “It also seeks to broaden the pipeline of new talent at minority serving institutions in science, engineering, cybersecurity and environmental disciplines.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to further fortify the relationship between the Savannah River National Lab and South Carolina State University,” said Lyles. “This joint appointment builds off the great collaborative work relationship between myself and staff in the EM MSIPP division. The work we’ve done together has allowed the Savannah River Environmental Sciences Field Station to reach a greater swath of students than the founder, Dr. Ambrose Anoruo, initially envisioned.”

The Joint Appointment Program at SRNL provides university faculty opportunities to engage in the laboratory’s research and development that address the nation’s challenges in energy, science, national security, and environmental stewardship. Together, SRNL staff and joint appointees help ensure America’s security and prosperity through transformative science and technology solutions. Joint appointees serve as a bridge between their university, SRNL researchers and students.