SCSU launches leadership podcast series

The Institute of Business, Environmental Science, Communications and Transportation at South Carolina State University recently launched the Leading for Change Leadership Certificate Podcast Series.

The Leadership Podcast Series consists of 10 podcasts of leaders in the areas of business, environmental justice, communication, and transportation. Based on their experiences, each leader provides insights on navigating a path to a successful leadership position.

The interviewees are:

Transportation: Sophia Shoate, president, UPS Sales (worldwide).

Communication: Horace Butler, manager of IT Operations in the Americas, BMW.

Business: Mike Triplett, president, US Commercial, Cigna Corporation

Transportation: Christy A. Hall, P.E, secretary of transportation, State of South Carolina.

Leadership/Business: Mike Kelly, former vice president, Macy’s and current Managing Partner, Right Path Enterprises LLC.

Communication: Leona Forrest-Dinkins, senior global engagement manager for Media and Entertainment, Amazon Web Services.

Leadership: Colonel Alexander Conyers, president, South Carolina State University.

Environmental Justice: Dominque Grate, executive director, South Carolina Interfaith Power & Light.

Business: Dave Kerford, president, The Kerford Group LLC.

Diversity and Inclusion: Janie A. Davis, former commissioner of the SC Department of Human Affairs.

The interviews are being conducted by Dr. Ann S. Winstead, a member of the BECT Advisory Council who is also a graduate and former professor at SC State.

The series is available on Blackboard to allow participants to view at leisure between February and end of April and respond to questions about the podcasts. Participants completing the series will receive a Leadership Certificate.

If you have questions, contact Dr. Barbara Adams at badams@scsu.edu or 803-347-4072.

Tri-County Chamber holds workshop

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce's Lunch & Learn Workshop featured Dr. Melissa Furman, who provided advice on generational diversity.

Participants drew from her expertise on recruiting and retaining employees, as well as bridging the gap between varying generations in today's workforce -- all essential elements for a successful business.

One attendee said: “I commend the chamber for having the foresight to introduce us to the importance and significance of generational diversity. Each generation is different, but we must focus on generational diversity because of knowledge sharing. In the business sector, this is a tremendous return on investment in the workplace. Generational diversity is not going away, and if we want to create long-lasting businesses, we must tackle the challenges ahead.”

Woodul leads SC Realtors

COLUMBIA – Charleston Realtor Rob Woodul is the 2023 president of South Carolina Realtors.

As president of the 29,000 Realtor member organization, Woodul’s goal is to focus on SCR’s strategic plan. The strategic plan is rooted in the protection of private property rights and the transfer of real property while leading the association in its role as a proponent of homeowners seeking the benefits of the American Dream. Specifically, the strategic plan will focus on advancing the association’s communication, advocacy, programming and engagement.

Rob Woodul is a Louisiana native and proud South Carolinian who has served the Charleston area as broker-in-charge of Carolina One Real Estate’s Charleston Central office since 2009.