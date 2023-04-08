Claflin helps Food Lion donate million meals

This college basketball season, 32 colleges and universities scored to give more.

These teams partnered with Food Lion Feeds to donate over 1.2 million meals to those facing food insecurity with the Score To Give More program. In an effort to tackle hunger, the campaign donated 100 meals for every drained free throw by the participating institution to a local Feeding America member food bank.

Claflin University sunk 375 free throws for 37,500 meals provided to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

OCSD appoints info tech coordinators

Orangeburg County School District announces that two veteran technology leaders will continue to support OCSD's students, teachers and school leaders in an enhanced capacity.

Lois Preast and Curtis Mack will support OCSD’s Department of Technology as the information technology applications coordinator and operations coordinator.

For more than 28 years, Preast has worked at various levels in information technology domestically and internationally -- 25 of those years serving in Orangeburg County. She is focused, impactful, knowledgeable in all aspects of technology, and knows the importance of working hard, being thankful, being grateful, and treating others with kindness.

“Having the opportunity to serve others during my career has been both humbling and inspiring,” said Preast, OCSD information technology applications coordinator. “To me, help has no time clock, especially if it will help a child achieve their goals or a colleague complete their work,” she said.

In addition to her work in OCSD, Preast taught and mentored at the collegiate level in information technology and management for eight years.

Curtis Mack will serve OCSD as the information technology operations coordinator. Mack has worked for OCSD since 2013. He has served in various roles, including technician, security specialist, and lead technician for OCSD, where he supervised ten technicians.

Also, Mack serves OCSD as the cyber liaison officer with S.C. Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity, a program created by SLED. Passionate about cybersecurity, Mack constantly dedicates his time studying and staying aware of all the latest trends.

Mack is a graduate of Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School.

SC State marks Business Week

One of the most popular events of Business Week at South Carolina State University was International Day, which included the "A Taste of the World" luncheon featuring dishes from countries represented by faculty, staff and students on the campus.

CBIS Dean Matthew W. Guah even cooked dishes from his home country, Liberia.

The Business Week experience at CBIS is an annual event that offers all students at SC State an opportunity to connect with and learn from top business and organization leaders. The event is a longstanding tradition that connects what happens in the classroom to the business world.