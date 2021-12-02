Regional Medical Center: Ruling halts vaccine mandate

The Regional Medical Center is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees on hold following a federal judge’s decision in Louisiana.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction against a mandate by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The decision also applies to South Carolina, according to RMC President and CEO David Southerland.

“We think there will probably be some sort of appeal by the Biden administration to see if they can get that reversed,” Southerland said.

“If it is reversed, then we will reimplement the mandate policy requirements,” he said.

While the hospital can implement a vaccine mandate for employees outside of a government mandate, it is not planning to do so, Southerland said.

“We have had a lot of concern from some employees and some physicians that they were opposed to the mandate,” Southerland said. “Based upon that opposition, we decided to be prudent and to not put it forward at this time.”

Southerland said a memo was sent out to staff and doctors about the postponement of the mandate Wednesday night.

RMC trustees unanimously voted to implement a policy requiring all employees to receive their first COVID vaccination on Dec. 5 and their second by Jan. 4.

If employees did not get the vaccine in time for the deadline, they would have been placed on administrative leave without pay. Religious and medical exemptions would have been provided.

RMC's vaccine policy was based on the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirement that health care facilities with over 100 employees have a policy in place ensuring that eligible staff be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

Failure to comply with the requirement would have placed the hospital's Medicare funding in jeopardy. RMC receives about 72% of its revenue from the federal government.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday to halt the start of the federal mandate. In his ruling, the judge said mandating a vaccine for health care workers should be done by Congress, not a government agency.

The vaccine mandate has spawned protests by hospital workers across the country and most recently at Lexington Medical Center.

RMC currently employs about 1,300. About 900 are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

“We are still offering the shots to everybody,” Southerland said.

“Every week on Friday we have a vaccine clinic, which we offer to the public as well.”

