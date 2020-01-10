{{featured_button_text}}
RMC primary-Bamberg

Regional Medical Center Primary Care-Bamberg is experiencing flooding in the office located at 498 North Street, Bamberg.

 FILE PHOTO COURTESY GOOGLE

The facility is closed until further notice while repairs are being made.

RMC is contacting patients to reschedule their appointments.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will provide additional information as it becomes available,” the hospital said in a press release on Friday.

