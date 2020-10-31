Regional Medical Center : Doctor’s office visits down; coronavirus blamed for decline

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arends said there have been about 338 RMC Express Care visits since the center opened in August. The hospital opened the center in an attempt to provide the community with an alternative care option beyond the emergency room.

“Express Care is in its infancy and we expect it to grow as it becomes more widely known in the community,” Arends said.

In related matters, RMC interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch said the hospital saw an operating gain in September of $2.8 million. Year-to-date, the hospital is about $3.8 million in the black. The margin is due to federal COVID relief money, Langosch said.

Year-to-date, the hospital has received about $26.6 million in coronavirus relief money.

Hospital revenues were down for the month of September due to emergency room visits being about 1,572 visits below budget, Langosch said.

Langosch said the hospital has seen positive trends in its operating expenses, especially as it relates to locum tenens, or contract labor. He said expenses for September were about $55,000 better than budgeted.