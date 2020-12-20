Regional Medical Center: Counties could get bigger say in hospital; Orangeburg County proposes councils get input into leadership

“That is not the case. We are making sure we are accountable,” he said.

RMC Board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar R. Richburg said he has briefly looked at the proposed ordinance but has not fully digested its contents.

“The proposal has been looked at and will be referred to our legal counsel for evaluation,” Richburg said. “I imagine our legal counsel will consult with the legal counsel particularly with Orangeburg County as the birth of it was given by our county.”

Richburg said he has not had a chance to discuss the matter with Wright.

“They are the governing group of our county and I am the first to highly respect that,” he said.

Calhoun County Council Chairman David Summers said Calhoun County Council tabled the ordinance at its meeting Dec. 14.

“We want to look at it some more,” Summers said. “I think Orangeburg is being a little harsh.”

“We put our people in there to let them do the job,” he said. “That is what the trustees are for.”

Summers said Calhoun County Council will revisit the proposal at a future date.