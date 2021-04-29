Regional Medical Center CEO says balance sheet fairly solid

Despite financial challenges due to COVID-related expenses and lower patient revenues, the Regional Medical Center has a healthy balance sheet, interim CEO Rick Langosch said.
The hospital's cash flow increased for the month of March by about $3.8 million, bringing its total amount of cash to about $41 million. It also has other designated funds and investments of about $56 million.
“We do have $97 million in the bank,” Langosch said. “Even though we have a bottom-line operating loss, we have cash flow and have for six out of the last seven years, in a positive way. There is money there.”
“As a balance sheet, that is fairly solid,” he said.
Langosch discussed the issue with RMC trustees during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday.
Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg expressed his pleasure at the hospital's financial position “considering the (COVID) season” the hospital has gone through.
“I think our projection is really in the right direction," Richburg said.
Richburg praised the leadership team for the work they are doing.
During March, the organization had a positive bottom line of about $1 million thanks to about $2.3 million it received in federal coronavirus relief money, Langosch said.
For the entire system, which includes the hospital's six family practice offices, it was $898,000 in the black for the month.
Year-to-date, the RMC has lost $5.5 million and the entire system has lost $6.2 million, Langosch said.
Langosch said there are hopeful signs that things are improving, noting that net patient revenue exceeded the prior year by about $4.3 million.
Inpatient and outpatient volumes for March 2021 were above prior year, but physician revenue continues to be below March 2020, Langosch said.
“A lot of patients have not come back to us because of COVID,” he said. “People stay away from the emergency department.”
Operating expenses, staffing, salaries, contract labor, pharmacy supplies and professional fee expenses were all up over last year due to COVID.
“It costs us a lot more to treat the patients and a higher intensity patient.” Langosch said. “It definitely has had an effect on us operationally.”
Langosch said the hospital has about 153 days of cash on hand and the goal is 100 days in order to meet its bond covenants.
He said the cushion will drop down about 43 days beginning in June as the hospital will have to pay back the $26.8 million of Medicare Accelerated Payments it received from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to help with COVID.
He said 43 days of cash on hand is tied up in these paybacks. Starting this month, the bond covenant trigger will be 100 days.
“We will be getting closer to the 100,” Langosch said. But he said he’s encouraged by positive cash collections.
As far as COVID relief, Langosch said RMC has received about $5 million in COVID relief year-to-date and will have about $5 million more in COVID money to help with expenses by June.
The hospital has received more than $26 million in CARES Act funding since the pandemic began. Langosch said this has helped offset the salaries, supplies and contract labor expenses.
Trustees went into closed, executive session to receive what was described a routine update on the hospital’s appeal of the state’s decision to give two local doctors permission to build their own ambulatory surgery center.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental approved a certificate of need for Ambulatory Partners LLC, essentially giving it permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center. Ambulatory Partners is made up of Orangeburg doctors Dion Franga and Amit Sanghi.
RMC appealed that decision to the Administrative Law Court division.
RMC also has a certificate of need allowing it to spend $2.4 million to convert its existing Dialysis Access Institute into an ambulatory surgery center.
Franga said the case is currently in the discovery phase.
“However, one of their arguments to the ALC is RMC's project is superior to AP's and thus further scrutiny of their project and the decisions, background and justification for RMC's hastily developed project is now up for further review,” Franga said. “We look forward to those discussions and explanations as I am sure the public is as well.”
Ambulatory Partners has stated that both centers are needed and has not appealed RMC's certificate of need.
In other business:
• New board members Dr. Yvonne Johnson, District 6; Terri L. Tyler-Franklin, at-large; and Samantha Farlow-Moyd, at-large, were all welcomed and introduced to the board.
The terms of all three board members will end Dec. 31, 2024.
• Former board member Gladys Arends was recognized for her service on the board.
Arends resigned from the board earlier this year citing her age and a desire for a younger person to fill her seat.
She served on the board for 20 years. Arends has served as chairperson of the Trustee Development Committee, as well as on the Management Oversight Committee and the Finance Committee. She also served as chair of the Edisto Regional Health Services Board.
Arends was not in attendance but a plaque will be presented to her in the near future.
• Trustees also went into executive session to receive the president's report on personnel and contractual matters; a quality care oversight committee report; a revenue cycle update and performance improvement summary; a report from the Edisto Regional Health Services and a management oversight report.