Regional Medical Center CEO says balance sheet fairly solid

For the entire system, which includes the hospital's six family practice offices, it was $898,000 in the black for the month.

Year-to-date, the RMC has lost $5.5 million and the entire system has lost $6.2 million, Langosch said.

Langosch said there are hopeful signs that things are improving, noting that net patient revenue exceeded the prior year by about $4.3 million.

Inpatient and outpatient volumes for March 2021 were above prior year, but physician revenue continues to be below March 2020, Langosch said.

“A lot of patients have not come back to us because of COVID,” he said. “People stay away from the emergency department.”

Operating expenses, staffing, salaries, contract labor, pharmacy supplies and professional fee expenses were all up over last year due to COVID.

“It costs us a lot more to treat the patients and a higher intensity patient.” Langosch said. “It definitely has had an effect on us operationally.”

Langosch said the hospital has about 153 days of cash on hand and the goal is 100 days in order to meet its bond covenants.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}