Regional Medical Center CEO’s contract not renewed; hospital searching for new leader

On Thursday Aug. 6, the Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees voted not to renew the employment agreement of President and CEO Charles E. Williams. Williams’ contract was to expire in December.

Board Chairman Dr. Caesar Richburg said, “The board sincerely appreciates Charles’ service to RMC. He has advanced RMC in many ways during his time here. We are grateful for Charles’ contributions to RMC and, more broadly, to our communities. The board will begin the process for looking for a new CEO in the coming weeks.”

Williams will continue as CEO until Dec. 10, 2020 and will assist with the transition.

“While I am disappointed that the agreement was not renewed, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the fine people of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg and Barnwell counties. I wish nothing but the best for RMC and its physicians, nurses and staff as well as the communities who depend on RMC for health care,” Williams said in the prepared statement.

Williams came to Regional Medical Center in 2017. The Board of Trustees will meet on Aug. 25 to formalize the process for selection of the next CEO.

This story has been corrected from it's original version to reflect Williams was hired in 2017.

