Regional Medical Center announces visitor restrictions, citing coronavirus concerns

The Regional Medical Center is once again restricting visitations. Also, elective surgeries will proceed on a case-by-case basis.

RMC now has over 45 COVID patients in the hospital (double its average of the last two months) and as a result will proactively reinstate restrictions on patient visitation and elective admissions similar to what was required in the spring during the first surge.

Visiting non-COVID patients outside of the ICU will be cut to 9 a.m. to noon. One visitor per patient per day will be allowed, according to a hospital press release.

No visitors are allowed for any COVID patient or any patients in the ICU.

Surgeons will examine their scheduled surgeries and advise patients if elective cases need to be deferred.

"RMC staff continue to be vaccinated every week," the press release states. "Health care workers in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties who are South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control category 1a may request an appointment at RMC to receive their COVID vaccine by emailing vaccine@regmed.com with their name, employer name and category 1a credentials."

According to DHEC, Phase 1a includes frontline health care workers at high risk of exposure; residents and staff of long-term care facilities; admitted hospital patients who are aged 65 years and older, as long as they do not currently have COVID-19 and a provider feels it is indicated for them.

