Regional Medical Center accepts baby under Daniel’s Law

Regional Medical Center officials recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, according to the S.C. Department of Social Services.

The baby boy was born on Tuesday and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Orangeburg County DSS took custody of the child.

A permanency planning hearing will be scheduled in the near future at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

South Carolina lawmakers in 2000 enacted Daniel’s Law, named for a baby who survived after being buried in an Allendale County landfill soon after his birth.

According to DSS:

• The law applies to infants up to 60 days old.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• A person who abandons a newborn cannot be prosecuted for abandonment if he or she takes the unharmed baby to staff or an employee of a safe haven. Safe havens are defined as a hospital or hospital outpatient facility, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, emergency medical services stations, or a house of worship during the time the church or synagogue is staffed.

• If the baby has been harmed in some way, the immunity from prosecution may not apply.