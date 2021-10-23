REGIONAL BUSINESS: Tractor Supply remodels store; Husqvarna honors service

Tractor Supply announced completion of the remodel of the store at 2994 North Road in Orangeburg.
The store has been updated to allow customers to shop with improved ease and efficiency and features customer-service upgrades as well as the latest advancements in in-store technology.
The complete remodel offers customers the ability to shop their favorite aisles more seamlessly through a revamped view of what the store has to offer, including hundreds of new products like Irwin hand tools, Columbia sportswear, Makita power tools, Blink home security systems and Victor dog food.
The store also features a new Customer Service Hub that can quickly provide guidance or assistance along with upgraded digital tools available to help customers find what they need.
“We are so excited to show off our space that now features more products than ever before. We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with many new faces from the Orangeburg community as well," said Larry Wood, district manager of the Orangeburg Tractor Supply store.
HopeHealth honored for blood pressure work
FLORENCE – HopeHealth has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for its commitment to helping improve blood pressure control rates among the patient populations, earning Silver level recognition as part of the 2021 “Target: BP” Recognition Program.
The Silver Award recognizes practices that have demonstrated a commitment to improving blood pressure control through measurement accuracy.
“Being recognized by the AHA and AMA for our efforts in the treatment and management of high blood pressure is a tremendous achievement” said Tammy Garris, clinical data controller at HopeHealth. “The providers and staff of HopeHealth have taken on the challenge of treating hypertension in our patients through evidence-based care that includes medications, nutrition counseling, and physical activity counseling. Recognition at this level, during a global pandemic and at a time when so many medical staff are overwhelmed, brings with it a renewed sense of accomplishment and purpose, something we all need after the last year.”
Hypertension (high BP) is a leading risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and preventable death in the U.S. In addition, there are 121.5 million U.S. adults living with high BP and less than half of those people have their BP under control.
Target: BP is a national collaboration between the AHA and the AMA aimed at reducing the number of Americans who suffer from heart attacks and strokes each year by urging physician practices, health systems, and patients to prioritize BP control.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties.
KKP Auto Service adds U-Haul
U-Haul Company of South Carolina Inc. announced that KKP Auto Service LLC signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Orangeburg community.
KKP Auto Service at 1391 Shillings Bridge Road will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945.