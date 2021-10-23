REGIONAL BUSINESS: Tractor Supply remodels store; Husqvarna honors service

Tractor Supply announced completion of the remodel of the store at 2994 North Road in Orangeburg.

The store has been updated to allow customers to shop with improved ease and efficiency and features customer-service upgrades as well as the latest advancements in in-store technology.

The complete remodel offers customers the ability to shop their favorite aisles more seamlessly through a revamped view of what the store has to offer, including hundreds of new products like Irwin hand tools, Columbia sportswear, Makita power tools, Blink home security systems and Victor dog food.

The store also features a new Customer Service Hub that can quickly provide guidance or assistance along with upgraded digital tools available to help customers find what they need.

“We are so excited to show off our space that now features more products than ever before. We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with many new faces from the Orangeburg community as well," said Larry Wood, district manager of the Orangeburg Tractor Supply store.

