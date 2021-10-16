REGIONAL BUSINESS: New cell site in Branchville; new store in Orangeburg

The enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers.

Edisto Pantry and Deli

Edisto Pantry and Deli at 1971 Old Edisto Drive celebrated its grand opening Oct. 6 complete with free pizza courtesy of the Hunt Brothers.

"It is a new location in town and it is very clean and very neat," owner Andy Patel said. "The environment is so fresh and modern. It is a great place with great music."

In addition to gasoline, the station has a deli complete with subs, breakfast, salads and pizzas. The station also sells lottery tickets, has a money order kiosk and Western Union bank machine.

The station opened about a year ago, but due to COVID the grand opening was delayed. The station employs seven.

In its short time of existence, the gas station has proven lucky.

The store has had two scratch-off ticket winners of $500,000 and $250,000 within the past year.