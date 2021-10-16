REGIONAL BUSINESS: New cell site in Branchville; new store in Orangeburg

New cell site in Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Branchville are getting better wireless connectivity, thanks to a new cell site.
The new site will bring improved coverage along U.S. Highway 78 in Branchville between U.S. Highway 21 and U.S. Highway 178.
By enhancing the area’s 4G LTE coverage and helping give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service, AT&T’s investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.
From 2018 to 2020, AT&T invested nearly $800 million in wireless and wired networks in South Carolina. The investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.
With 4G LTE service, customers can experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends.
The new site will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give South Carolina’s first responders access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data. FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives.
The enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers.
Edisto Pantry and Deli
Edisto Pantry and Deli at 1971 Old Edisto Drive celebrated its grand opening Oct. 6 complete with free pizza courtesy of the Hunt Brothers.
"It is a new location in town and it is very clean and very neat," owner Andy Patel said. "The environment is so fresh and modern. It is a great place with great music."
In addition to gasoline, the station has a deli complete with subs, breakfast, salads and pizzas. The station also sells lottery tickets, has a money order kiosk and Western Union bank machine.
The station opened about a year ago, but due to COVID the grand opening was delayed. The station employs seven.
In its short time of existence, the gas station has proven lucky.
The store has had two scratch-off ticket winners of $500,000 and $250,000 within the past year.
Prior to opening as a gas station, the building was formerly a tire shop.