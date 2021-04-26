Region vets receive Quilts of Valor

NORWAY – Fourteen regional veterans recently received Quilts of Valor, including 11 during a ceremony at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Norway on Sunday, April 11.

David Mills Jr., American Legion District 20 commander, presented the veterans with the quilts during the service. The Rev. Nicholas Perez, pastor of the church, prayed and gave thanks for the veterans. Toni Hydrick of Norway helped coordinate the event with several volunteers.

Mills, who is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and who had to be hospitalized due to a heart attack during that war, works with the American Legion. He said that prayer pulled him through and that he wanted to continue to give back to the country.

He explained the background of the Quilts of Valor, which was also outlined in a brochure: “Blue Star mom Catherine Roberts began Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2003 from her sewing room in Seaford, Delaware. Her son Nathanael’s year-long deployment to Iraq provided the initial inspiration, and her desire to see that returning troops were welcomed home with love and gratitude provided the rest.”