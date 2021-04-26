Region vets receive Quilts of Valor

NORWAY – Fourteen regional veterans recently received Quilts of Valor, including 11 during a ceremony at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Norway on Sunday, April 11.
David Mills Jr., American Legion District 20 commander, presented the veterans with the quilts during the service. The Rev. Nicholas Perez, pastor of the church, prayed and gave thanks for the veterans. Toni Hydrick of Norway helped coordinate the event with several volunteers.
Mills, who is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and who had to be hospitalized due to a heart attack during that war, works with the American Legion. He said that prayer pulled him through and that he wanted to continue to give back to the country.
He explained the background of the Quilts of Valor, which was also outlined in a brochure: “Blue Star mom Catherine Roberts began Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2003 from her sewing room in Seaford, Delaware. Her son Nathanael’s year-long deployment to Iraq provided the initial inspiration, and her desire to see that returning troops were welcomed home with love and gratitude provided the rest.”
Mills explained there are quilters all over the United States who sew quilts for the organization to give to veterans, including a quilting group in St. Matthews. He added that the quilts the veterans in Norway received, however, could have been from as far away as a quilting group in Colorado as many groups contribute to the foundation’s stockpile.
“One quilt can cost as much as $300,” Mills said.
He added, citing a particular concern of veterans, “There are no commissioned flags destroyed to make these quilts.”
Mills thanked each of the veterans on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation for their service as they were draped with their quilts during the ceremony.
Veterans SP4 John M. Brown of the U.S. Army Reserve, E5 John Dangerfield of the U.S. Air Force, SPC 4 Ralph Fanning of the U.S. Army, SPC E4 Terry Fanning of the Army, SPEC4 Lewis Givens of the Army Reserve, Major Hercules Mack of the Army, Sgt. Major Marion Mack of the Army, Sgt. Chester W. Pennock of the Army, Lt. Bobby Poozer of the U.S. Navy, E3 Lance Corporal Jason Rutland of the U.S. Marine Corps, Technical Sgt. Linnie Sutcliffe of the Air Force, Staff Sgt. Jason Walker of the Army Reserve (active), SRM Sgt. Janet S. Williams of the U.S. Air National Guard (active), and 1st Lt. Joe Williamson of the Army all recently received Quilts of Valor.
For more information on the St. Matthews Quilts of Valor group, email Anne Mixon at anne.mixon@QOVF.org or for information on other groups or how to donate to the organization, go to http://www.QOVF.org