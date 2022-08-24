REGION SPORTS: Woodland moves football opener

Woodland moves game with Mohawks

With the threat of inclement weather, Woodland moved its varsity home football game against Bethune-Bowman to Thursday, Aug. 25.

Bethune-Bowman opened the season last Wednesday with a 47-22 loss to Pelion. Woodland will be playing its first game of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Calhoun Academy 1

Orangeburg Prep defeated Calhoun Academy 3-1 (25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22) Tuesday night in St. Matthews.

Joni Holstad led OPS with 16 service points, two aces, six kills and 11 digs. Annabelle Hunter had 11 service points, 19 assists and 10 digs; Jane Walker Yonce had 10 service points, four aces, eight kills, three blocks and six digs; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had eight kills and two blocks; Izzy Exum had 24 digs and five kills; Katherine Lambrecht had 13 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will face Hammond in Columbia Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Calhoun Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep JV defeated Calhoun Academy 2-0 (25-8, 25-16) Tuesday night in St. Matthews.

Emma Grace Burleson led OPS with eight service points, five aces and one kill; Prestan Schurlknight had seven service points, three aces, two kills and two digs; Jayme Culler had six service points, one ace and one dig; Calee Hartzog had five service points, one ace, four assists and two digs; Morgan Newsome had five service points and two aces.

