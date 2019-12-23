Heavy rain fell across The T&D Region on Monday morning, causing ponding on roads and prompting rivers to rise.
Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said there were no reports of any significant flooding issues.
"We have had some vehicle accidents across the county," Staley said.
According to area weather observers, about 3.25 inches of rain fell near Neeses and more than 2 inches of rain fell in the Orangeburg area through late Monday morning.
About 3 inches fell in the Denmark area and 2 inches fell in St. Matthews.
The highest 24-hour rainfall total in the Midlands was located at a Santee station with 4.14 inches of rain falling through 3 p.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Rohrbach.
"Rainfall rates have been favorable for us," Rohrbach said. "We have not seen anything too heavy."
Emergency services officials in The T&D Region said there were no reports of any flooding issues on roadways in the area.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the region through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Individuals should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Some roadways may be washed out, making travel hazardous. Individuals should not drive or walk in roads covered with water or in flood waters.
Heavy rains through the weekend and into Monday have also prompted a flood warning for the North Fork of the Edisto River at Orangeburg.
The river was at 7.7 feet at about 3 p.m. Monday. Flood stage is at 8 feet.
The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Monday night and continue to rise to about 9.4 feet Tuesday evening.
At 8 feet, flooding occurs along the boardwalk at the Edisto Gardens and downstream from the U.S. Highway 301 bridge. Some roads off of Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood as well.
Staley said the county's Emergency Operations Center has notified fire departments east of the city to monitor the river and the areas that normally have flooding.
The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman was below flood stage Monday afternoon, but is forecast to rise to 120.9 feet Thursday morning. Flood stage is at 115 feet, meaning there will be moderate flooding along the river.
The remainder of the week is forecast to be rain-free, with the next chance of showers on Sunday.
Recent rains have taken the entire region out of a drought.
