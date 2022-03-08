Region faces slight risk of severe weather; cold forecast to return for weekend

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight risk of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, in The T&D Region on Wednesday.

Severe weather is possible between noon and 7 p.m., according to a National Weather Service briefing.

“Confidence is low-moderate given the marginal instability, morning rain, and cloud cover, but conditions are trending more favorable for severe weather,” the NWS said in Tuesday’s weather brief.

“The most likely weather threat will be heavy rain, damaging winds and a possible tornado,” the agency said.

The area will most likely experience showers and gusty winds, the NWS said.

There’s a 70% chance of precipitation on Wednesday, with the greatest threat of severe weather between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Rainfall could be heavy at times, with up to three-quarters of an inch possible, according to the NWS. More rain is possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast to be 74.

There’s a chance of showers for the rest of the week, with highs near or in the 60s. Colder air is forecast to enter the region Saturday.

The low temperature Sunday morning is forecast to be 26 with a high Sunday only of about 54.

The hard freeze could kill blooms that emerged due to the unseasonably warm conditions.

Temperatures are expected to moderate Monday with a low of 34 and a high of 67. The next two weeks are forecast to be warmer and drier than normal for the Orangeburg area, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center.

