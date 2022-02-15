Region could get millions; Senate plan invests in infrastructure

COLUMBIA — South Carolina senators spent less than two hours Tuesday deciding how to spend more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state. The T&D Region could receive millions for roads and economic development projects.

“We’re hoping the money will be transformational,” Sen. Brad Hutto said. The Orangeburg Democrat said the money will fund projects that “will have an economic impact on our citizens for years to come.”

About $1.7 billion is in COVID-19 relief money.

An additional $525 million are fines paid by the federal government in a settlement after a plan to convert plutonium from nuclear bombs into nuclear reactor fuel was abandoned and it failed to make promised deadlines to remove the radioactive material from the Savannah River Site near Aiken.

Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties, where the Savannah River Site is located, will get $341 million.

Barnwell will spend $110 million on new school buildings, while Allendale County plans school upgrades and a new building for law enforcement and other government agencies. Aiken County plans an industrial park, expanding a cybersecurity industry corridor in North Augusta and redeveloping neighborhoods near Aiken.

Orangeburg County will receive $4.5 million for a speculative building in the western part of the county, $655,000 for Hidden Valley Drive and Essex Drive sewer, and $1 million for the Holly Hill Services Center renovation, which is being undertaken in partnership with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The county will also get $4.3 million for roads.

Bamberg County will receive $6.3 million for a speculative building in the CrossRhodes Industrial Park, $2.3 million for airport improvements and $1.2 million for roads.

Calhoun County will receive $1.2 million for roads.

Under the Senate plan, most of the settlement money will go to the SRS host counties, recognizing they suffered the largest economic injury, Hutto said. Smaller amounts will go to counties on the perimeter that were also economically affected.

Other South Carolina counties, like Calhoun County, could also receive a share of the statewide settlement for road work, Hutto said.

“Everyone in the state should benefit somewhat,” he said.

Hutto noted the House still has to approve the Senate plan.

“It’s a process and we’re only halfway through the process,” he said.

Senators unanimously approved the spending plans for both settlement and COVID-19 money. The plan faces one more routine vote and will go to the House.

"We'll be paying for these funds for generations. But investing this money wisely can trigger a transformation for communities across South Carolina for generations to come," said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler, a Republican from Gaffney.

The bulk of the COVID-19 relief money — $900 million — is proposed to go to helping rural water and sewer authorities upgrade their systems. Gov. Henry McMaster proposed similar aid, saying the money was a great one-time opportunity to repair systems that are reaching the end of their safety and usefulness after several decades.

Senators also approved spending $400 million to bring broadband internet to rural areas and $450 million to offset money the Department of Transportation lost after collecting less in gas tax and other revenue during the pandemic.

The T&D contributed to this report.

