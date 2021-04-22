Red Flag Fire Alert extended through Friday

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is extending its statewide Red Flag Fire Alert through Friday, April 23.

The alert will remain in place to discourage people from burning outdoors while the weather conditions continue to present an elevated risk of wildfire.

The relative humidity will not increase to normal levels overnight, which can lead to drier fuels and earlier ignitions the following day. This persisting low relative humidity creates a greater-than-average potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly. The alert is likely to be lifted after Friday when heavy precipitation is expected across the state Saturday.

Forecasters warn against burning; red flag fire alert issued for region The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a red flag fire alert for Wednesday and Thursday.

“During the first two days of this Red Flag Fire Alert, we’ve had more than 70 wildfire ignitions in all corners of the state, so we really want to drive home the danger to people who may still be considering burning outdoors,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones.