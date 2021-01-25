Red Cross urges blood donation amid pandemic

COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

• Bamberg

Feb. 2: 2-7 p.m., First Baptist Church Bamberg, 11823 Heritage Highway

Feb. 5: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Ave.

