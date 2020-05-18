Red Cross responds to two Orangeburg house fires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Orangeburg families’ homes were damaged by fire Friday night, according to the American Red Cross.

One residence on Crossing Circle was home to a family of four. The other on Crossing Drive was occupied by one person, according to the Red Cross.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fires.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the occupants with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

